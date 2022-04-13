GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 42-year-old man was charged with child abuse of an adopted six-week-old infant son who went into cardiac arrest earlier this month, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Police and fire rescue personnel responded to calls at a home on Prancer Lane around 10 a.m. on April 1st regarding the incident.

A six-week-old infant boy had gone into cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said. The infant remains in the same state as of Wednesday, according to the police report.

The family of 42-year-old Gastonia resident Van Custodio was in the process of adopting the child, the police report indicated. Detectives determined the cardiac arrest was related to injuries sustained that were consistent with being physically abused, the report indicated.

Based on the strength of the arrest warrant, Custodio was arrested and charged with felony physical child abuse. Custodio was arrested in York County and was extradited to Gaston County, officers said. He is being held on a secured $500,000 bond and this remains an active investigation.