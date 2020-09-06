Gastonia man arrested for stealing YMCA fitness equipment, police say

A Gastonia man has been arrested for stealing gym equipment from a YMCA facility last week, local authorities say.

Gastonia police responded to a report of stolen equipment from the Warlick Family YMCA located at 2221 Robinwood Road last Wednesday. Jerome Letcavage, 44, was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with larceny.

Items that were reported stolen include resistance bands with a value in excess of $5,000, the police report indicated.

