GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Leaders of a Gastonia church will have to rebuild, following an early morning fire Monday.

The fire broke out at Landmark Baptist Church. The roof completely caved in.

Luckily, it happened early enough that no one was inside.

The flames, however, took over the church around 6 a.m. Monday, causing extensive damage.

According to the pastor, weather and foul play have both been ruled out as potential causes.

“We’re holding up extremely well under the circumstances,” said Landmark Baptist Church Pastor Forrest Hennessee.

Ashes and rubble remain. Investigators believe the fire may have been sparked by a problem with the electrical system.

“As far as an estimation, I have no idea,” said Hennessee. “But it’s completely destroyed the sanctuary. Everything inside is devastation.”

An outpouring of support from church communities across the area is keeping faith at the forefront of the church’s ability to bounce back and move forward.

“It has sort of helped me to realize there’s still good in some humans,” said Hennessee. “And that warms my heart.”

Sunday morning services will be held in the fellowship hall behind the sanctuary this weekend.