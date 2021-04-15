Gastonia celebrates opening of new Honey Hunters ballpark

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Gastonia and the Honey Hunters Baseball are set to officially open their new ballpark at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

FUSE District Stadium will open to the public on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.

The new park will be the home of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The Honey Hunters have an exhibition game scheduled on Sunday, May 23, before season officially kicks off at home on May 27.

Click here for their full schedule.