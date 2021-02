(courtesy of the Gastonia Fire Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A structure in Gastonia went up in flames overnight Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the building on Cauthen Way and found it completely engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Gastonia Fire said the cause is under investigation.