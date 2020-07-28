New Gastonia baseball team owner breaks race barrier

The City of Gastonia held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce the new team owner of its local baseball team, which will play in the independent Atlantic League.

Brandon Bellamy was introduced as team owner. He becomes the only Black majority owner in professional baseball. Bellamy is the CEO of Velocities Companies LLC, a real estate company located in Charlotte.

The team will begin play in 2021.

The announcement will center around the anticipated opening of the Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District, which will debut in the spring of next year.

The pandemic derailed the Gaston Grizzlies baseball season, a collegiate summer team that played in the area since 2002. The Grizzlies are set to move on from Gastonia and their future is unclear.

The Atlantic League is in its 23rd season and is comprised of seven teams including the Lancaster Barnstormers and the High Point Rockers.

Mayor Walker Reid and Atlantic League President Rick White were among the speakers.

20 players from the Atlantic League played in MLB last year and nearly 200 have made it to the big leagues over the years.

