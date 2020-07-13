Gaston council votes in favor of relocating Confederate monument

A Gaston council voted on Monday 7 to 5 in favor of the removal of a Confederate monument after a public outcry.

The decision was made by the Gaston Council of Understanding, which is comprised of community members, and still has to be approved by the city’s Board of Commissioners. The vote tally was made by a show of hands.

Following a series of protests, the Confederate statue, situated outside the Gaston County Courthouse, will be relocated. Board members were going to vote on the statue’s removal on July 22 but expedited the vote because members appeared to be ready to vote now.

“I am in favor of the statue to be removed,” Moises Miranda said during Monday’s city council meeting. Each member was given five minutes to speak before the vote took place.

“Our monument needs to be relocated,” another board member stated. “At the end of the day there needs to be a consensus on what is not good for our country,” James Muhammad added.

“It Simply was not,” council member Jim Stewart said when stating the Civil War was not fought over slavery and questioning the facts that other board members were presenting. Stewart was one of the members who objected to the monument’s removal.

