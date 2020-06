The Gaston County Sheriffs Office says they mistakenly released an inmate on Thursday.

Multiple agencies say they are actively looking for Gyagus Wallace and an internal investigation is underway to determine how and why the inmate was released. He was being held in the Gaston County Jail. It is unclear what Wallace was serving time for.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to contact officials at 704-869-6800.

