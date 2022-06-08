GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The fifth rabies case of 2022 was reported in Gaston County Wednesday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call for service regarding a raccoon in the area of Hamilton Drive off Old Providence Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the raccoon, but it was unable to move. Carolina Wildlife agreed to take it and later deemed it was too rick to rehabilitate.

The specimen was then sent to Griffin Laboratories where it tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the community of the positive rabies result and verified rabies vaccinations for families in the area.