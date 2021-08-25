Gaston County employees incentivized with $250 to get the COVID vaccine

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – So far about 49 percent of Gaston County residents are partially vaccinated and to get more shots in arms county leaders are now paying county employees to get the shot.

More county employees in Gaston County may be headed to get the COVID vaccine.

County Commissioner Chad Brown is hoping a $250 new incentive will help persuade them. Commissioners made the decision this week to get more shots in arms after spending nearly $1.3 million in COVID sick time, medical treatment, screening, and testing costs for employees.

“If they want to be vaccinated, they can be vaccinated, if they don’t, then they have that choice as well. We’re just here to try to provide the best critical services for 250,000 citizens.”

Commissioners made the decision this week to get more shots in arms after spending nearly $1.3 million in employee COVID sick time, medical treatment, screening, and testing costs for employees. 1700 employees work for the county and right now about 45 percent of them are vaccinated. $875,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden is funding the incentive.

“We’re just trying to figure out ways to help our people become the best they can be. I still have a choice at the end of the day,” Brown said. Tabitha Moses is not a county employee but worries how the incentive will affect those who are. It’s something she doesn’t agree with and says if people want to get the shot that’s fine but they shouldn’t be incentivized to take a risk. “It’s a risk that they’re going to take to just make sure that everybody else under their roof is okay for another month or two,” Moses said.

“Some might be forced, in a sense, because they’re not getting the salary that they truly deserve, might have to rely on something like this, just to help them get ahead for a month.” As COVID cases continue to soar across the county and hospitalizations continue to rise as well county leaders say the mission is to slow the spread of COVID whether employees get the vaccine or not. “They’re still employed by Gaston County, we’re still working, we’re still moving forward, we’re trying to get through this as best we can. This is an everyday changing pandemic.”

Brown said if more than 75 percent of county employees get the vaccine by October 15th vaccinated employees will receive another $250. That’s on top of the state’s incentive. People are getting $100 gift cards when they get their first shot from the health department.