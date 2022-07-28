GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Numerous fire companies and at least five dozen firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm motel fire in Gastonia.

According to Gastonia Fire Marshal Chris Stowe, the fire started late Thursday afternoon at the permanently closed Value Lodge on the 500 block of Cox Road. Investigators say people in a neighboring motel and store saw three people run from the scene, but no suspects have been found.

More flames at the Value Lodge in Gastonia. Crews have been monitoring hot spots of this three alarm blaze. We’ll have more on @Queen_City_News and https://t.co/TTiEE2Uv31 pic.twitter.com/cyJPGS5Xg1 — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) July 28, 2022

It is not confirmed at this time if anyone was inside the abandoned motel when the fire started. Reports are that the roof of the motel has collapsed, but Queen City News has not yet been able to confirm this.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

While the fire was mostly extinguished just before 7 p.m., within an hour the fire rekindled and the blaze spun up again. Gastonia Fire Department and other agencies are expected to be on the scene much of the night to check for additional hotspots and make sure the fire is completely out.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.