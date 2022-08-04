GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia was set deliberately Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd. early Thursday morning.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire “incendiary” – meaning it was set intentionally, Gastonia Fire said.

Fire officials and Gastonia police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

No information was immediately available about the extent of the blaze, but no damage was visible from the outside of the business.

Queen City News is working to learn more information.