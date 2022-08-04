GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia was set deliberately Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.
Officials said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd. early Thursday morning.
The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire “incendiary” – meaning it was set intentionally, Gastonia Fire said.
Fire officials and Gastonia police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
No information was immediately available about the extent of the blaze, but no damage was visible from the outside of the business.
Queen City News is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.