Female passenger killed in Gastonia accident

A Newton woman who was a passenger in a vehicle during a collision Friday afternoon has died as a result of her injuries, local authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding a car accident involving two vehicles around 5 p.m. Friday near 1800 Wren Turnpike.

Newton resident Melanie Saesee, 21, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital with injuries.

An initial investigation showed that the driver of the car Saesee was in, 24-year-old Gastonia resident Deshawn Patterson, collided with 42-year-old Chiefland, Florida resident Anthony Phillips, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

While Phillips was not injured, Patterson was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android