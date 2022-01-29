Emergency crews respond to an overturned fire truck in Gastonia; injuries unknown

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews are responding to an overturned fire truck Saturday near Gastonia, officials confirmed.

The truck that overturned was with Crowders Mountain Fire and Rescue, officials with the department confirmed.

Multiple roads were shut down including Bud Wilson Road and Woodbeam Lane.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. It is also unknown if weather or hazardous road conditions played a role in the accident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom. We have a crew en route to the scene.