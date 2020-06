Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting shortly before midnight near 2400 Fairview Drive.

Winston-Salem resident Devonte Hall, 28, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect at this time and police are calling this a homicide investigation.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-869-7871.

