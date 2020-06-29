Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Gastonia hotel

Gastonia police have made an arrest in this morning’s deadly shooting at a Gastonia hotel.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. on Monday regarding gunfire at Woodsrping Suites at 1830 Wren Turnpike. Charlotte resident Whitney Petway, 27, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gastonia resident Zkevis Williams, 25, is charged with Petway’s murder.

It is unclear at this time what led to the incident. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android