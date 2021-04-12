Deadly shooting in Gastonia homicide investigation

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was fatally shot in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred over the weekend, local authorities said on Monday.

Gastonia police responded to calls regarding a shooting around 8 p.m. on Sunday near 900 Shannon Bradley Road.

Gastonia resident Virgil Stokes Jr., 49, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention at this time of a suspect.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-861-8000.