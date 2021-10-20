Dallas man dies after motorcycle collides with SUV in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man died Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 19 to N. New Hope Road and Auten Road.

The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on New Hope Rd when a Honda CRV traveling southbound attempted to turn left onto Auten Road. The motorcycle and the CRV collided in the intersection.

Bryan Del Gado, the driver of the motorcycle from Dallas, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.

Gastonia Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.