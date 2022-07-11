GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gastonia community is honoring and remembering a local police officer who died from a heart attack while on duty in his patrol car in 2001, authorities said.

The Gastonia Police Department said Officer Baker had worked for 21 years as a Gastonia Police Officer. On Sunday, July 10, 2001, Officer Baker was stopped at a traffic light in the 1800 block of West Franklin Boulevard when he suffered a heart attack while on duty in his patrol car.

Residents came to Officer Baker’s aid and administered CPR on him until EMS arrived, police said.

Officer Baker died as a result of the heart attack. Officer Baker is described as a caring and dedicated law enforcement officer and family man.