Stolen car police chase in Charlotte ends with Gaston County wreck

A police pursuit on a stolen vehicle that began in Charlotte and ended in Gaston County resulted in a major crash late Tuesday afternoon, officials told Fox 46.

CMPD said officers in the Freedom division attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen. A pursuit began and crossed over into Gaston County where local agencies got involved.

CMPD says they were not directly involved with the incident after it entered Gaston County and we are awaiting more information from other local officials.

It is unclear if there were arrests made or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.

