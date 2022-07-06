GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a disabled veteran who was arrested by Gastonia Police officers last October on soliciting-related charges.

Joshua Rohrer’s service animal, Sunshine, was also tased during the arrest, police said. According to original court documents, officers did not track down the service animal following the arrest, and two days later, Rohrer discovered Sunshine had been struck and killed by a vehicle while loose on the street.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to Gastonia Police, officers arrested Rohrer on October 13, 2021, and charged him with two counts of resisting a public officer, soliciting alms, and soliciting from the highway.

During an encounter with officers, Gastonia Police said Rohrer was arrested and officers had tasered Rohrer’s service animal, Sunshine.

Rohrer’s criminal charges were presented to a Gaston County Grand Jury on two occasions, and on each occasion, an independent grand jury found probable cause to support these charges, police said.

“Since Mr. Rohrer’s October 13, 2021, arrest, the Gastonia Police Department has worked closely with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office to resolve this case in a way that would be beneficial to Mr. Rohrer and to the residents of Gastonia,” Gastonia Police said in a written statement, released on Wednesday.

Gastonia Police said an arrangement was made with the District Attorney’s Office and Rohrer pled guilty to an unrelated charge of ‘driving while license revoked’ on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Rohrer has been sentenced to a probationary term of 24 months upon the condition that Rohrer participates in the Catawba County Veterans’ Treatment Court.

In exchange for his guilty plea and participation in the Veterans’ Treatment Court, the District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the charges stemming from Rohrer’s October 13, 2021 arrest.