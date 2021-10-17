Body of missing Gastonia mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, CMPD said Sunday.

CMPD has obtained first-degree murder warrants against 35-year-old Charles Combs in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin.

Credit: J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Myrtle Beach

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia on October 10th by family members. An investigation revealed she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing person department to get involved.

On Thursday a multi-agency operation discovered Baldwin’s body in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued, and he was taken into custody on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the police report.

‘The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police, and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.

Combs will be extradited to Mecklenburg County. This remains an active investigation.