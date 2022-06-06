GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several bail bondsmen surrounded a car in the 500 block of Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City last Friday morning.

Brittany Green and Dalton Lewis were sitting in the car.

“He reaches for the keys, for the ignition,” said Green on Friday after being discharged from the hospital. “And they say gun, gun, gun and unloaded.”

Lewis died later at the hospital, and police say investigators need to determine if the bail bondsmen were licensed.

“Our detectives have determined these individuals were properly licensed by the state,” said Rick Goodale, spokesperson for the Gastonia Police Department.

Bail bondsmen have a little more leeway than police officers when it comes to taking a person into custody for missing a court date. Law enforcement needs warrants and permission from the court. A bail bondsman on the other hand can go as far as busting into your home according to North Carolina state law, which at times leads to rogue behavior.

“Unfortunately, it is a recipe for disaster,” added Goodale. “You have a case where if an individual is inside his or her home, they hear someone breaking into their home, the natural instinct may be to go grab whatever weapon is available. They then confront these people who are bail agents trying to take somebody into custody and then you’ve got two-armed people facing off and sometimes tragedy can strike.”

A bail bondsman can put a person under surveillance and hire others to help take a person into custody. However, when it comes to using deadly force. A bail bondsman must follow the rules of a private citizen carrying a gun and may use it if they feel unsafe.

“In some cases that, may involve deadly force and that is one thing we are looking at in this case,” says Goodale. “Was deadly force authorized in this particular apprehension?”

Gastonia police are still conducting forensic testing and once that is complete they will forward the findings to the Gaston County district attorney’s office.