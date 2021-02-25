Alternative Baseball looks to expand across the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The pandemic is giving one organization the opportunity to expand across the Carolinas. The Alternative Baseball Organization gives teens 15 and older with autism and special needs the chance to be a part of a baseball team.

Before the pandemic, the group had 20 teams in 14 states. Now there are 83 teams in 33 states.

“It’s a Godsend. I never forecasted something like this would happen during the middle of a pandemic,” said Alternative Baseball Organisation CEO and founder Taylor Duncan.

Duncan, 25, has spent most of the last year reaching out to communities across the country trying to put teams together.

“One day when we are able to get out of this we will be able to serve so many more than we were before,” said Duncan.

When Duncan was four, doctors diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder. Growing up, he always loved the game of baseball and he still does. His passion is what inspired him to create this baseball experience.

“We want to have a chance to be a part of an environment to be successful just like everyone else,” Duncan explained.

The Fireflies in Gastonia formed to create the first team in the state. Over the last two years, more teams have popped up in other cities to serve even more players. North Carolina has nearly 10 teams, but Duncan says there is room to grow. Ideally, he would love to find someone in York County, East Charlotte or anywhere else there’s a need.

When he is not reaching out to communities, Duncan attends Toccoa Falls College in Georgia where he’s studying non-profit business administration with a minor in sports administration.

Like so many other athletes across the country, Duncan cannot wait to get back out on the field.

“When we get back out here I’m not sure I’m going to be able to hold my own tears back,” he said with a smile on his face.

Safety is a priority amid the pandemic, which is part of the reason Duncan has personally reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s office.

“If there are any guidelines for disabled sports and I know we’re in a different category so I’m waiting on those guidelines on how we plan for a safe return,” said Duncan.

While the year has been trying, Duncan says the pandemic has taught him not to take anything for granted.

For any players or people who may be interested in coaching visit alternativebaseball.org.