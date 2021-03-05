After $8K in equipment stolen, Boy Scouts get help from FOX 46 viewers

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 viewers are pitching in to help a Boy Scout troop that lost thousands of dollars in camping equipment.

After the Boy Scout Troop 501 in Gastonia reported around $8,000 worth of camping equipment stolen, including a trailer, viewers responded.

Scout Master Ben Bonds worried the theft would force future camping trips to be canceled. Because of Scout rules, he said he couldn’t ask for donations from the community or hold a fundraiser to replace the stolen gear.

A week after he told his story to FOX 46 Bonds says they have received more than $3,000 in donations from all over the country.

“They have come from prior scouts, Scout Troops, individuals, and business leaders,” Bonds told FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant. “Some local and some as far away as Tennessee, Georgia, and Colorado. And now Virginia!”

He says a local church donated a trailer and other equipment.

“Equipment donations have continued to come in,” he said in a text message to Grant. “A local church which no longer has a Scout Troop has offered to donate a trailer and some other equipment that their previous troop used.”

Bonds says this makes them whole and is grateful for the community’s support and help.

“That should put all of our outdoor activities back in place!,” he said.

There is no update on the criminal case or the search for a suspect.