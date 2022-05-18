GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a golf course that’s been abandoned for more than a decade, and Gastonia Parks and Recreation has plans to spruce it up.

“Linwood Golf Course,” announced Cam Carpenter, Gastonia Parks and Rec. Director. “It’s 148 acres. State of North Carolina bought it for mitigation purposes. Thought there was going to be a road come through. That fell through. It’s sat here abandoned since 2009.”

With tall grass and overgrown landscape, the only aspects of this property that scream “golf” are the cart paths and the shapes of what were once fairways.

“It was a good golf course for many, many years and when they shut it down, we were sorry to see it shut down,” said Buster Lewis who lives nearby.

“I wondered what was going to become of the property,” said Judy Kay Sherrill.

Since 2009, this place has succumbed to mother nature, and some wondered if anything would happen with the old Linwood Golf Course.

“The way they’re tearing up things around here,” said Lewis, “Making all these doggone housing developments, at least the wildlife had somewhere to go.”

Gastonia Parks and Recreation have big dreams.

“This project right here would probably keep me from going out on early retirement,” Carpenter said. “I want to see it finished.”

Carpenter showed us the master plans, which include campsites, fishing spots, playgrounds, cabins, and perhaps someday a golf feature.

“Maybe a pitching green and stuff and maybe partner with First Tee or HV3 foundation,” Lewis said. “We’ve talked with both of them.”

The department just applied for a $500,000 North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant which the city council committed to matching. The funds will help kickstart phase one of the project which is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

“I just hope they go forward with it and don’t leave that property sitting over there and do nothing with it,” Sherrill said.