A man is dead and a shooting investigation is underway: Gastonia PD

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One victim was killed in what is being labeled a shooting investigation in Gastonia, officials said on Sunday.

Gastonia Police responded to calls regarding a shooting around 4 a.m. on Sunday at 3601 South New Hope Road. Gastonia resident Earl Glenn, 62, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6871.

