32-year-old man fatally shot in ongoing Gastonia homicide investigation

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old was fatally shot in an ongoing Gastonia homicide investigation, Gastonia Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence at 504 Allison Ave. Johnny Moore, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time, and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-836-0041.