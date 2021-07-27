32-year-old man fatally shot in ongoing Gastonia homicide investigation

Gastonia

by: Walter Hermann

Gastonia PD

July 28 2021 05:00 am

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old was fatally shot in an ongoing Gastonia homicide investigation, Gastonia Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence at 504 Allison Ave. Johnny Moore, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time, and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-836-0041.

