A second victim in Monday’s Gastonia shooting has died

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second person has died in connection to Monday’s shooting in Gaston County, local officials said on Wednesday.

Gastonia resident Michael Allison, 54, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence at 2410 Woodleaf Drive.

Gastonia resident Christopher Brooks, 50, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Brooks lived at the residence, according to the police report. One other victim was injured in the shooting and was last reported to be in critical condition. There are no mentions of a suspect at this time.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-3320.