29-year-old shot, killed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old was shot and killed in Gastonia Sunday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found 29-year-old Markovia Durham dead from gunshot wounds.

Gastonia Police said they are conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Fleming at 704-866-6878.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.