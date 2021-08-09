29-year-old shot, killed in Gastonia

Gastonia
Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old was shot and killed in Gastonia Sunday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found 29-year-old Markovia Durham dead from gunshot wounds.

Gastonia Police said they are conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Fleming at 704-866-6878.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories