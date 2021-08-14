25-year-old recovering from Gastonia shooting overnight Saturday

Gastonia

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old is recovering from being shot overnight Saturday, the Gastonia Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at 610 North Scruggs Street in Gastonia. Gastonia resident Desmoine Adams, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in critical, but stable, condition, according to the police report.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and police are asking for the public’s assistance with any information (704-866-6871).

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories