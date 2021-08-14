25-year-old recovering from Gastonia shooting overnight Saturday

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old is recovering from being shot overnight Saturday, the Gastonia Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at 610 North Scruggs Street in Gastonia. Gastonia resident Desmoine Adams, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in critical, but stable, condition, according to the police report.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and police are asking for the public’s assistance with any information (704-866-6871).

This is an active investigation.