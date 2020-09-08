2 teens charged with killing 18-year-old; 1 still at large, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police say they have arrested one man and identified another that is still at large in a Labor Day weekend homicide that left one teenager dead.

GPD says Gastonia resident Markevion Weldon, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder. A 17-year-old juvenile has already been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at 488 Southside Avenue in Gastonia.

Bessemer City resident Jabar Nichols, 18, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of the home and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Gastonia Police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-861-8000.

This remains an active investigation.

