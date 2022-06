GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are investigating a serious crash involving two pedestrians on West Hudson Blvd. near South York Avenue.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to GPD, the roadway is closed between South York Ave. and Clyde Street while the investigation continues. The car involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Additional details about the crash have not been immediately provided.