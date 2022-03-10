CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Gastonia men were each sentenced to over 15 years in separate drug-related cases on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

45-year-old Gastonia residents Corey Edwards and 31-year-old Caleb Kendrick were each sentenced to over 15 years on Thursday.

Both men were convicted in separate cases of distributing crack cocaine during periods between 2016 and 2020, court documents showed.

Edwards was also found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Multiple guns were seized from Kendrick, who is believed to be a member of the ‘Bloods’ gang. He had prior convictions for kidnapping, robbery, and burglary.