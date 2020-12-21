18-year-old man shot and killed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Officials said officers responded to the 200 block of Mountain View Street at 12:38 a.m. where they found Jeremy Joshua Lipscomb with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR at the scene, but he died from his injuries.
Lipscomb is from Bessemer City.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police detectives at 704-842-5123.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations rebound to above 2.8k as health officials urge holiday safety; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases
- 236,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in NC this week; more health care workers to receive shots
- Car plows into Charlotte shop, sends employee to the ICU
- AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
- Second stimulus checks: Highlights of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and government spending bills