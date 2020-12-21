18-year-old man shot and killed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to the 200 block of Mountain View Street at 12:38 a.m. where they found Jeremy Joshua Lipscomb with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

Lipscomb is from Bessemer City.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police detectives at 704-842-5123.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE