13-year-old charged in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile who shot a man in Gastonia Sunday night has been taken into custody, local authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting near 1100 Rankin Avenue around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A 13-year-old boy was located in the area and taken into custody and is expected to be charged. He is being held in a juvenile facility in Concord.

Gastonia resident Guiseppe Gambino, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then to Atrium Main in stable condition.

This remains an active investigation.

