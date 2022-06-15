GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person is recovering in the hospital and a suspect is on the run following a reported shooting on Wednesday, Gastonia Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots midday Wednesday, June 15, near N King St. and W airline Ave. One person is being treated for what is believed to be minor injuries.

Police said the suspect was able to escape Gastonia officers on foot. The area was shut down for a period of time while detectives investigated.

No motive was given for the shooting and this remains an active investigation.