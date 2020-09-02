1 dead, relative in custody after Gastonia stabbing, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police say one person was killed in a stabbing on Wednesday and that a family member has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 9 a.m. at 648 Log Cabin Drive. A victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a relative has been taken into custody.

This remains an active investigation and is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

