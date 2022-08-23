GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia is getting its first-ever food hall.

Think Optimist Hall, but not in Charlotte.

The yet-to-be-named food hall will be in the former Save A Lot grocery store building that’s being remodeled on W. Franklin Boulevard, next to the new Honey Hunters baseball stadium.

A business owner tells Queen City News the food hall might be a hit for her business too.

“It’s looking better all the time,” said Pam Wortman, co-owner of S and K Automotive, an auto repair shop.

Wortman grew up in Gaston County.

“Seeing what it used to look like and what it looks like now, yeah, I like it, I like what I’m seeing,” said Wortman.

She’s seen a lot of changes over the years, mainly where her and her husband’s auto repair business is located, right across from the new Honey Hunters baseball stadium.

“I think the city’s investment in that stadium has been a real catalyst for guys like me to come in and be looking at projects,” said Eric Vargosko with Lenox Development.

Gastonia’s first food hall is about to be served up.

“I think Gastonia’s ready for it, almost to the point; it’s kind of dying for it; people are wanting these kinds of venues here,” said Vargosko.

The developers, Lenox Development out of Cramerton, have done some development in NoDa and South End.

Now they’re making their mark in Gastonia, preserving the former Save A Lot building’s bow truss architecture and creating a food hall out of the 14,000-square foot space.

“It would be nice to come early for the game and walk in and have different places to choose to have dinner,” said Wortman.

They expect to have 13-15 individual restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues inside one building to create the food hall with outdoor seating.

Lenox is also developing ‘The Dillinger building’ on the other side of the stadium with living spaces and a speakeasy.

“I like preserving the old things too, while at the same time adding the new with it; that’s a great idea,” said Wortman.

Lenox has not announced which food vendors will be inside.

The food hall will open in the Fall of 2023.