GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some Gaston County Schools employees are upset, and they want the money they claim the district owes them. One teacher says she hasn’t been paid in full since December.

According to the employee who spoke with Queen City News, and asked for anonymity, the problem is a switch in payroll systems.

The majority of people not receiving checks are substitute teachers, front office staff, and cafeteria workers. The person who spoke to Queen City News knows 100 people that are dealing with the payroll problem at one school alone.

“It’s been really hard, it’s not just been hard on me, it’s been hard on my co-workers too. There’s definitely not only a teacher shortage but a sub shortage and I’m surprised people haven’t walked out yet.”

We’ve reached out to Gaston County Schools, so far we have not received a response. Employees are supposed to get their next paycheck on Friday.

Queen City News will keep following this developing story to see if they do in fact get paid.