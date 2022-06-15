GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A decision to remove a photo of two men kissing and reject a photo related to a Black Lives Matter protest from an exhibit at the Gaston County Museum of Art and History has sparked backlash for county leaders.

“Here we go again,” said Clark Simon, President of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors. “Gaston County’s decision to censor this photograph and others seeks to silence and erase the existence of LGBTQ and minority people in Gaston County and the wider region.”

County leaders told Queen City News Wednesday that County Manager Kim Eagle told museum staff to work with the photographer, Grant Baldwin, to find an alternative photograph to display in its “Into the Darkroom” exhibit “that would be more considerate of differing viewpoints in the community.”

The county said the exhibit was meant to document a historic event.

“There are other options from the photographer’s work that more fully capture the context of the parade that was documented,” Gaston County said in a statement.

The full statement from Gaston County for removing the photos:

After reviewing a photograph in the Gaston County Museum of Art and History’s recent exhibit, “Into the Darkroom,” County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle instructed museum staff to work with the photographer to find an alternative photograph to display that would be more considerate of differing viewpoints in the community. The idea behind the exhibit is to document a historical event, and there are other options from the photographer’s work that more fully capture the context of the parade that was documented. This was an internal decision under the manager’s preview, and did not involve the Board of Commissioners. The Museum is government-funded, and as such, it is important for the items it shares to be informational without championing political issues. As a public administrator, there is a delicate balance between the effort to foster an inclusive workplace and community, while avoiding political advocacy. Gaston County

Charlotte Pride, a LGBTQ+ organization, condemned the decision to remove the photograph of a marriage proposal that happened during the 2019 Charlotte Pride Parade.

“LGBTQ and minority people are an essential and integral part of our community, and Gaston County’s decision this week is reminiscent of recent national efforts to paint the simple existence of LGBTQ people as a danger to society,” added Simon, who lives in the county. “I find it especially astonishing that Gaston County would also censor an additional photograph documenting protests against a Confederate monument on Gaston County government property.”

Charlotte Pride said it believes Gaston County’s “censorship” of the pictures is a violation of the First Amendment.

The organization demanded that the Gaston County Museum displays both photographs.

Photographer Grant Baldwin told Queen City News he wasn’t aware that his photo was removed until a reporter reached out to him for comment.

“It does seem like the image was removed because of its LGBTQ+ content,” Baldwin said on the removal of his Pride Parade photograph. “It does not seem to be that it’s because of an advocacy issue given that there are other images within the exhibit that I feel very reasonably fall within the advocacy context that are by other photographers and there’s no issue with those.”

Baldwin said he was glad that the issue has caused a conversation.

“That I’m happy about. I am happy that the image is serving to bring light to people’s views,” he said.