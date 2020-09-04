Gaston County protesters gather against Sheriff’s Office order restricting Confederate monument demonstrations

GASTON COUNTY, N.C.- Protesters gathered in Gaston County on Friday in response to an order from the Sheriff’s Office restricting demonstrations against the Confederate monument at the Gaston County courthouse.

One of the organizing groups, Black Talk Media Project, says Friday’s protest was spurred by Sept. 3 court proceedings that gave the Sheriff’s Office rights to clear protesters off of Gaston County courthouse property. Group founder and president Scotty T. Reid spoke at the event.

“It is not surprising this has occurred because it follows the maltreatment of organizers and protestors by the Gaston County board,” Reid said in a statement.

Reid is also a co-founder of the group East Gaston Coalition For Freedom & Justice, which he says has been organizing and participating in events since March. US for Equal Rights and Gaston County Freedom Fighters also participated.

“A judicial hearing occurred that did not afford community organizers an opportunity to face their accusers with legal representation. Organizers are not sure who the parties are that possibly provided false information to the court that organizers were seeking to influence criminal or civil trials before the courts or that protesters impeded access to the courthouse,” Reid also said.

Reid said he felt protesters had been stripped of their rights by the court order, which he says no organizers were made aware of.

