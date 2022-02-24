GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting Wednesday night on the 800 block of Limerick Drive near Dallas.
According to Gaston County Police, investigators located a victim around 9:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. They also identified and interviewed a person of interest whose identity is not being released at this time.
The victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still active and ongoing.
If you have any information that may aid police, you’re asked to contact Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Gaston County Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.