GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly one week.

Gerald Milton Kirkpatrick, 65, was last seen by family members on June 22, 2022, on Jessica Lane in Dallas, NC driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with NC registration plate HBK-4881.

He’s described as 6’1” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, police said.

If you see Kirkpatrick or have any information regarding his location, please contact Detective M. Rheinson with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 9-1-1.