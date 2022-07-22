GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The seventh rabies case of 2022 was reported in Gaston County Friday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call for service regarding a sick raccoon around the 1000 block of Brookwood Drive in Stanley. A resident captured the raccoon and transported it to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center the same day.

Wildlife officials determined that the raccoon was too sick to rehabilitate and needed to be euthanized and tested for rabies. The specimen was taken to the North Carolina State Lab on Thursday where it was confirmed positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the community of the positive rabies result and verified rabies vaccinations for families in the area. Gaston County is warning residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and of the importance of not handling or transporting sick wildlife.