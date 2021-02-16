Gaston County alters proposal on paying to protest after complaints

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A controversial ordinance is once again up for discussion on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

It would require people to pay to protest on county property, but after many concerns were voiced the board dropped the ordinance altogether and recently released a new one with similar intentions.

The previous ordinance was going to charge groups of 25 people or more $250 to protest on county property and also would require them to apply for a permit 30 days prior to their event. Now, the new ordinance sounds a bit more reasonable.

Here’s what protestors will now have to do if this ordinance passes on the Gaston County Board:

Applicants wouldn’t have to pay anything to get a permit to demonstrate

It would require 48-hour notice for events and 24-hour notice for protests

The ordinance also won’t be for the entire county’s property and would not include county-owned schools or parks

If this ordinance passes applicants would need to fill out a form with the Gaston County Sheriff’s office, which would require information about the event and its organizers.