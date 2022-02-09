Gaston Co. PD recounts process of parents being charged in infant’s death

BELMONT, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Normally, it’s quiet in Rebecca Ware’s neighborhood in Belmont.

But that wasn’t the case on March 13, 2021.

“They took a lot of pictures when it happened, a lot of people was out there, a lot of people,” remembered Rebecca.

On Wednesday, Gaston County Police told Queen City News, that when they were called to Rebecca’s neighbor’s home in March of 2021, they knew something was off.

“Just based on what we saw there, it just didn’t look right,” said Captain Billy Downey.

Police said, on that day in March, they found that a baby boy had died in the home. For the last 11 months, they’ve been investigating the case.

Downey said once they got the autopsy results they were able to charge the parents. On Wednesday afternoon,

36-year-old Rocky Beatty Jr. and 32-year-old Brittany Canipe appeared in front of a judge and were formally charged with second-degree homicide in the death of their son. The judge set their bonds at one million dollars each.

“It shocked me, it was sad,” said Rebecca. “The baby can’t speak for itself.”

Police haven’t released many details about the case, including how old the baby was or how he died. But Rebecca said, at least there are answers.

“Finally something’s being done. Thank God for that,” said Rebecca.

County officials said the case will go in front of a grand jury in February and the two are scheduled to be back in court on March 1st.