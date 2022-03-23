GASTON COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed on I-85.

It happened near exit 13 Tuesday night, around 5:45 p.m.

Uriah McCree, 19, died after being shot multiple times.

Uriah’s friends gathered Wednesday to remember the precious moments of laughter they shared.

They remain in shock.

“No mom should have to bury their son,” said Erica Livingston.

“It hit me kind of hard,” said Jeremy Huskins. “It shocked me. I couldn’t really believe it — I thought it was false — really hurts me.”

Police aren’t releasing much information, but someone shot into Uriah’s vehicle multiple times in the middle of rush hour.

“Kings Mountain is small,” Huskins said. “Nobody is just gonna shoot out the window and get away with it, you know.”

His friends gathered to remember the good times they shared with Uriah.

“I love Uriah with everything in me,” said Makayla Odums. “He was my buddy and it’s really hard now that he’s gone.”

“He loved hanging out with everybody,” Huskins said. “Honestly, he had a lot of friends — everyone loved Uriah.”

Not only was Uriah a friend to many, but he was also the father of a one-year-old.

“He had his whole life ahead of him,” said Livingston. “It’s just really sad.”

His friends are demanding justice as police search for the person who pulled the trigger.

“It’s not right,” said Livingston.

“Everybody is hurting,” added Huskins. “He was my brother for real — my twin, you know. I miss him already.”

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.