Former felon from Gaston County now charged with attempted murder

A former felon from Gaston County is now facing attempted murder charges following a shooting Friday morning, local police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at a home on River St. in High Shoals.

One victim who remains unnamed was found suffering from injuries and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where they were later released.

Police were able to identify High Shoals resident Ronnie Estep, 40, as the suspect and he was taken into custody a short time later.

Estep faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a gun by a felon. He is being held without bond.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

