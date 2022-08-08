MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Customers have noticed a supersonic surprise at a retail shopping area in Mount Holly.

Guitarist Anthony Southgate has been a fixture this summer, busking in front of the Food Lion and Little Caesar’s.

“I’m out here to give them a show because I’m an entertainer!” Southgate told Queen City News.

Whether you come to pick up groceries or a Pizza Pizza, what you get is a slice of showmanship.

“I take it real serious when I’m out here playing. I’m not just out here making noise; I mean, I have a passion for music!”

Even in the heat of a cruel summer, Anthony Southgate wears a suit to show he means business.

“It’s amazing that one person can make music like that!” said John Davie.

“Music is a gift,” Mendy Freeman said.

He can only see his audience in shadows, but the one-man band plays on.

“I was in Little Caesar’s, and she told me that he was blind,” Freeman said.

Seven years ago, glaucoma robbed him of most of his eyesight.

“I’m proving you can do what you set your mind to doing, whether you have vision or not,” said Southgate.

When he’s not busking in Mount Holly, Southgate has a standing gig at Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Center in Gastonia.

“Every time the doors are open, he’s here,” pastor Moses Colbert said. “He comes to church; he plays religiously.”

“God’s the reason why I’m still here,” Southgate explained. “I went through a lot in my life that I shouldn’t have still been here.”

“Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me,” pastor Colbert sang at church, with Southgate playing guitar.

Along with glaucoma, Anthony endured drug addiction and homelessness. Yet he didn’t lose sight of his faith.

Pastor Colbert marvels that Anthony somehow gets by without government assistance.

“He wants to go out and earn his own money,” said Colbert. “And I said, ‘Anthony, well, you’re totally blind; you really need these resources.’ So, I’ve been talking to him; hopefully, I’m softening him up a little so he can get the help he so desperately needs.”

“God has allowed me to do what I’m doing; that’s why I’ve taken that route,” Southgate said.

Everywhere he grooves, he clings to what he believes is a God-given gift.

“It’s not so much about the money. I like the way people react when I play for them,” he said.

That sounds much like a man who marches to the beat of a different strummer.

“I just don’t give up. I’ve got a very strong will,” Southgate said.